Twinsburg, Kent police arrest suspect in armed robberies

Both the Twinsburg Police and Kent Police are working together on armed robberies that are alleged to have been committed by the same suspects in Kent and Twinsburg.

The two departments worked together to make an arrest of one of the suspects involved in two armed robberies Jan. 10 and Jan. 24 at the Best Stop in Twinsburg on Ravenna Road.

In a news release, police said this suspect is believed to have also committed two recent armed robberies Jan. 3 and Jan. 22 in the City of Kent at the Safeway Food Store on Fairchild Avenue.

Police say Eugene Jordon Littlejohn was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery in Kent and two counts of aggravated robbery in Twinsburg.

Littlejohn is being held in the Portage County Jail.

