Two Central Catholic HS students ill from marijuana-laced brownies

CLEVELAND - Two students at Cleveland Central Catholic High School became ill today after eating allegedly marijuana-laced brownies, officials said, in a statement.

Here is the complete statement from the Administration at Cleveland Central Catholic High School:

"At Cleveland Central Catholic the well-being of our students is our highest priority. As such, we take very seriously the fact that two students recently required medical attention after ingesting brownies laced with marijuana."

"This type of conduct will not be tolerated at Cleveland Central Catholic, and once all the facts are known the person or persons responsible will be disciplined in a manner consistent with the seriousness of this conduct."

"In the interests of safety, we have instructed Students not to accept any food item from another student at any time and have asked parents and guardians to discuss the issue with their children.

