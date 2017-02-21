Two Cleveland RTA bus drivers make an inspiring team

Marcus and Debra Perryman (Photo: Shane Snider, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - There was praise Tuesday morning at the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority's weekly board meeting for a husband and wife who happen to be bus drivers.

Marcus and Debra Perryman say they were moved recently by the murder of 14-year-old Aliana DeFreeze, who went missing after she got off the public bus she took to school.

“It just pretty much triggered a breaking point for me personally,” Marcus said.

“We just decided that we needed to do something,” said his wife, Debra.

While rallies were held at the time outside police stations and pastors opened their churches to the youth, the Perrymans took to the city’s streets.

For two hours a day, every day, they searched for kids who might need their help.

Much of their time was spent around John Adams High School, which is near where they live.

“Not trying to be vigilantes, but just making an awareness,” Marcus said. “The more eyes on the street, the more people on the street, the less opportunity for people to have these chances to do these heinous things.”

It is encouraging work in discouraging times. This week, four shootings on Cleveland’s east side have involved teenagers.

The RTA has recognized the Perrymans for their work.

This Saturday morning, they will also be part of a public safety resource event at E-Prep Woodland Hills Campus, where Aliana DeFreeze went to school.

More information about the Saturday event can be found at Creating Deeper Connection - Community Solutions

