U of M dad dying of ALS sees son graduate

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Half Price Nike & New Balance: The Deal Guy
-
Mother and son indicted in Katarina Bitterman case
-
Akron man murdered over botched dirt bike sale
-
Young, nonverbal girl found wandering alone on Cleveland's east side Sunday
-
JCPenney to close Richmond Town Square store
-
New law to allow guns in "safe zones"
-
911 AUDIO ' Akron man shot over botched dirt bike sale
-
Deal Guy: $27 Amazon Kitchen Steal
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for March 21, 2017
-
Cleveland Wizard World Comic Con in full swing
More Stories
-
Cleveland Metropolitan School District reaches…Mar 21, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
-
Bad guys target 'Goode Grub,' Good wins!Mar 21, 2017, 11:55 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Bright Winter WednesdayFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.