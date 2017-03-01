University Hts man guilty of sexual assault in Twinsburg hotel

(File Photo)

AKRON - According to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, Frank Oswald, 24, of University Heights, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman.

Walsh says Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien found Oswald guilty of sexual battery, a third-degree felony. He will be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. April 13.

According to Walsh, in April 2016, the victim, her boyfriend, and several other acquaintances, including Oswald, were staying at a Twinsburg hotel following a wedding. The victim fell asleep in her hotel room and awoke several hours later to discover Oswald sexually assaulting her.

Oswald admitted to police he forced himself on the victim.

