Update on Euclid police officer-involved shooting

Earlier this week, WKYC reported that a man believed to be in his 20’s was shot and killed in a Euclid officer- involved shooting Monday morning.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation obtained a search warrant for the vehicle involved in the deadly shooting.

There were no weapons found in the vehicle, however there is an ongoing investigation to determine if the vehicle itself was used as a weapon.

The incident occurred when officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked on South Lakeshore near E. 215th Street.

At some point, a Euclid officer opened fire and shot the man, who later died.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical checkup and was later released.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave, per policy.

