Update: Urn found roadside near Bellville in November identified

Urn found roadside in November (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Office)

The Richland County Sheriff's Office released information regarding the identification of an urn found roadside Nov. 4 at 537 Alexander Road near Rule Road in Bellville.

Information was made public in hopes of finding the owner.

In a Thursday news release, the sheriff's office reported that Angel Refuge Pet Cemetery and Crematory in Ontario confirmed that the urn came from their business and contains the remains of a pet.

The sheriff's office said they also provided the pet owner information and the owner was from the Bellville area. The owner of the pet died in 2002, according to the cemetery and it's unknown how the urn ended up where it was found.

The sheriff's department said a disposition on the urn has not been determined yet and for now will be held in the property room.

On Feb. 8, 2017, the Richland County Sheriff’s Lab Technicians were directed to open the urn in an attempt to locate a tag containing information that would help identify the contents. The only item located in the urn was a plastic bag with ashes/remains, according to the sheriff's office, and no information was found inside for identification.

According to the sheriff's department, on March 29, 2017 Lorie Simmons called the Sheriff’s Office and said that she came across the story about the unidentified urn. Lorie Simmons is the owner of Kap-Lind Enterprises. She stated that she was certain that this specific “Roman” style urn was manufactured by her company.

According to the sheriff's department, Simmons stated that, due to the size of the urn, she believed that it was very likely an urn used for pet remains, rather than human remains. She suggest that the sheriff's department call pet cemeteries in the area and see if they have any records of this type of urn with the specific engravings.

The sheriff's department said in the release that Angel Refuge Pet Cemetery and Crematory in Ontario was contacted and confirmed that the urn came from their business.

© 2017 WKYC-TV