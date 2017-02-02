UPDATE | Warrensville Hts HS bomb threat; no threat found

police lights (Photo: WKYC)

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OHIO - The communications coordinator for the Warrensville Heights School District said the school received an anonymous bomb threat this afternoon (Thursday).

"Due to an anonymous bomb threat, scholars participating in afterschool activities have been evacuated from Warrensville Heights High School. The safety and security of our scholars and employees is our #1 priority. At this time, the Warrensville Heights Police Department is working to investigate and assess the threat."

Just after 7 p.m., an update on the situation was released from the school district's communications coordinator.

"This afternoon, near dismissal, a district administrator received a bomb threat via email. The District took this threat very seriously and immediately notified the Warrensville Heights Police Department. Scholars were released at normal dismissal time, and all after school activities were canceled."

"Police then performed a thorough search of both the interior and exterior of the school building with bomb-detecting dogs. Following the search, the authorities determined there is no current risk to scholars or staff.

The coordinator said the school would remain closed for the rest of the evening but reopen on Friday and there would be extra police presence in the area and on the campus.

“The safety of our scholars and staff is always our top priority. Thankfully, no explosive devices were located during the search of the high school," said Superintendent Donald J. Jolly II. “We’d like to thank the police department for their quick and professional response to this threat and to our community for their support during this time.”

The incident remains under active investigation by the authorities. The high school is located at 4285 Warrensville Center Road.

