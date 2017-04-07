U.S. Marshals arrest 4 fugitives in one day

U.S. Marshals (Photo: WKYC)

U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force members arrested four men who had been profiled as the Fugitive of the Week in the past.

According to a news release, on Nov. 3, 2014, James McClain was featured as the Fugitive of the Week for a warrant issued by the federal court for distribution of heroin and cocaine. Friday morning, when McClain was arrested in the 1600 block of East 66th Street, a loaded handgun was found in the car he was driving.

Early Friday, Terrell, Tyvez, and Terrence McCullum were also arrested, according to the news release. The duo was featured as Fugitive of the Week in October 2016. Terrell McCullum was wanted along with his brother Terrence McCullum and cousin Tyvez McCullum for attempted murder and complicity to commit murder out of Elyria, according to the news release.

The charges stem from an incident in which the McCullum trio allegedly committed a home invasion at an apartment on Middle Avenue in Elyria. During the home invasion, multiple shots were fired causing one victim to be taken to a local hospital. According to the news release.

Terrell and Terrence McCullum were arrested at a residence in the 4400 block of Garden Valley in Cleveland and Tyvez was arrested at a residence in the 100 block of Teidman Court in Elyria.

Friday afternoon, Jevonte Walker was arrested in the 300 block of West South Street in Akron, according to the news release. Walker was profiled as this week’s Fgitive of the Week after he became a named suspect in an armed robbery last month.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “The five fugitives arrested today all possessed or used firearms to commit violent crimes that put the safety of our community at risk. Our team worked diligently to ensure these violent criminals were removed from the streets.”

