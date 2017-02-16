U.S. Marshals arrest man in Barberton for Akron murder

U.S. marshals (Photo: WKYC-TV)

AKRON - At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Theo King, 30, a suspect in an Akron murder.

King was wanted by the Akron Police Department for a Feb. 15 murder. It is alleged that King shot a man in Akron. The victim tried to get away from King by driving away but crashed.

The victim, whose name is not being released yet, was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died from his gunshot wounds.

The NOVFTF officers developed information that King was staying with a girlfriend near the 700 block of N. Way St. in Barberton. Task force officers, along with members of the Barberton Police, went to the home and found him inside.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, “The task force reacted swiftly to get this dangerous fugitive off the streets. The quick response helped locate this man before he could hurt anyone else.”

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword "WANTED" and your tip to TIP411 (847411), or you can send a web tip here

Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

(© 2017 WKYC)