U.S. News & World Report: CWRU School of Medicine named #1 in Ohio

CWRU (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - U.S. News & World Report annual graduate school ranking names Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine #1 in Ohio.

In addition, the school was again ranked among Top 25 in the U.S, according to a news release.

The release also added that the ranking analysis for the school’s ranking includes Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University.

U.S. News & World Report also said in the release that the rankings are based on two factors:

1) statistical criteria such as amount of research funding obtained by faculty members, faculty-to-student ratios, and measurable qualifications of admitted students, such as Medical College Admission Test scores; and

2) peer assessments from medical school deans nationally, as well as residency program directors. The statistical and peer assessments were conducted in the fall of 2016 and early this year.

“Our continuous ranking as number one in Ohio and among the top 25 medical schools in the United States reflects our long-term commitment to excellence in medical education and research,” said Pamela Davis, MD, PhD, dean of Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and the university’s senior vice president for medical affairs in the news release.

In 2016 the school’s total amount received for research funding from the National Institutes of Health, the primary source of support for biomedical research in the United States, topped 2015’s figure by more than $14 million.

“We are proud that the excellence of our academic program continues to attract students who are among the finest in the nation,” added Dean Davis, in the news release. In addition, Dean Davis said, “As we enter our 175th anniversary year, we’re excited about our future in research, education and community engagement.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV