Verify: Can sex offenders pass out candy on Halloween?

Can sex offenders pass out candy on Halloween?

There are more than 17,000 sex offenders in Ohio. More than 2,400 of them live in Cleveland and Akron.

John O'Brien with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department says it is good for parents to check the Sex Offender Registry, but it is legal for most sex offenders to give out Halloween candy.

Ohio has what's called the Candy Law, which prohibits sex offenders from participating in trick or treating, but only if they are on parole or probation.

We can verify that sex offenders can pass out candy on Halloween in our area.

Both the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department and the Geauga County Sheriff's Office tell Channel 3 they do discourage sex offenders from participating in Halloween events involving kids.

