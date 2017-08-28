Verify: How to know your money goes to legit Hurricane Harvey fundraisers

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

QUESTION:

In the Hurricane Harvey aftermath, how can you know which charities are legit?

SOURCES:

GoFundMe Director of Strategic Communications, Bobby Whithorne

Better Business Bureau

PROCESS:

With so many options out there to help flood victims affected by Hurricane Harvey, how can you know which ones are real? Fundraising website, GoFundMe has the “GoFundMe Guarantee” on their site. This means that if any of the Hurricane Harvey fundraisers turn out to be fake, GoFundMe will refund the donor.

GoFundMe Director of Strategic Communications Bobby Whithorne told WUSA9 News they make sure money goes directly to the beneficiary, and if somehow the campaign organizer is able to collect the money and withhold it, GoFundMe will donate the undelivered amount to the right person.

But if you come across a donation website that you are wary of, there is a “report campaign” button on the bottom of every page where you can alert GoFundMe to investigate.

The Better Business Bureau website posted an update on its website advising that certain charities may be raising money to pass along to relief organizations, but they recommend avoiding the middleman.

BBB also provides a database on its website where you can search and check an organization’s paperwork that includes an accreditation standard.

Another reputable charity to donate was endorsed by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. Turner established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, housed by the Greater Houston Community Fund. It's all tax deductible and verified to go straight to those affected by floods.

TEGNA stations are working together on Texas Cares. Every dollar raised will go straight to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. To learn more about donating, click here.

