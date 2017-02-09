VERIFY: Is AAA worth it?

What is your best option for roadside assistance?

CLEVELAND - Getting stuck on the side of the road is not only an awful experience, but it can be dangerous.

That's why 56 million people pay to be members in the Auto Association of America, or AAA. The company has been in business for 115 years, and they helped 32 million stranded drivers last year.

But do you really get what you pay for?

A basic triple A membership costs $49, with a one time initiation fee of $10. The Premier Membership is $118.

However, you can get roadside assistance for little to no cost through your credit card, your cell phone provider, car manufacturer or auto insurance.

Costs for roadside assistance provided by most popular credit card company in the U.S. (Chase), most popular cell phone in OH (Verizon), most popular insurance provider in OH (State Farm) and manufacturer of the most popular car in OH (Ford).

So do you really need Triple A? Let's Verify it...Shall we?

Rebecca McLeod has been a AAA member for 15 years. With the 45-mile drive that she makes three times a week from her home in Geneva to her job in Bratenahl, she says she needs it.

"Especially if you have an older car, it's very good," says McLeod, who credits AAA with giving her piece of mind. "I bought it for all of my daughters. Every year I get them a membership to AAA so they're safe."

Dave Rittenhouse was a AAA member for more than 40 years, while traveling all over Northeast Ohio as a union representative and raising two teenage sons.

"I was putting on a lot of miles. Maybe 40-50 thousand a year," says Rittenhouse. "They started cars for me, towed cars for me, pulled people out of ditches."

As his sons grew and he retired to do more vacationing and less driving, Rittenhouse decided to cancel his membership.

So we brought them both together, along with AAA Public Affairs Director Herman Jenkins to see whether AAA membership really is worth it.

"Our roadside covers a full array of services," says Jenkins. "We're talking battery service, tire service, fuel delivery, tow, so it's a good value."

Well, it's a good value if you tend to travel far from home or have an older car.

If you have a newer car, like a Ford for instance, you might not have to pay anything, as roadside assistance is covered by the manufacturer.

Cell phone providers, credit card companies and car insurance providers all typically offer roadside service, and often it is cheaper than a AAA membership.

"All the other places just tow you to a gas station not to place of your choice," says McLeod, arguing against the cheaper options. "I had it towed to a shop that works on my vehicles."

As much as McLeod says she likes AAA's automotive services, a big reason she has a membership is all of the discounts that come with it.

"Oh my gosh! Everything from hotels, amusement parks, restaurants, special events," says McLeod. "A hotel room can be 20-30% cheaper!"

"The second largest reason members join is because of the discounts and rewards," says Jenkins. "On average, members save $83 per year."

That's not enough to drive Rittenhouse to renew his membership.

"We do a lot of online shopping for tickets and restaurants and... there are a lot of discounts online," says Rittenhouse.

Plus, his 2016 Honda is covered by his car manufacturer and insurance.

So after hearing AAA's pitch from Jenkins, we asked both of our driver what they thought. Is a AAA membership worth it?

"For me, it's worth it," says McLeod.

"You really have to look at how many miles you drive, how many kids on the road at any time, how many trips you take," says Rittenhouse.

These days, he says AAA no longer makes sense for him.

So we'll say, this is verified.

(© 2017 WKYC)