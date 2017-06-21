Verify: Summer Solstice, facts and myths

Verify: Is Crime Stoppers Anonymous?

While many of us have been celebrating summer for weeks now, it didn't officially begin until Wednesday.

But what does that really mean? Are we closer to the sun? Is today really the longest day of the year?

WKYC's Brandon Simmons set out to separate the truth from the myths.

Myth #1: Is today the day when the earth is closet to the sun?

This one is false.



You might be surprised, but we are actually the farthest away from the sun around July 3rd, July 4th.

Many believe that because it's summer, we must be closer, but weather has nothing to do with distance.

Myth #2: Is the summer solstice the only day you can balance and egg on its end?

This one is false.

An egg can balance on its end any day during the year. It all depends on if the contents inside the egg are balance. If they are, all you need is some time, patience, and practice.

Myth #3: Is today the longest day of the year.

This one is true.

During the summer solstice, we have about 15 hours and 11 minutes of day light, it has to do with the tilt of the earth.

VERIFY: Sources

Robin Caltenbach, Public Programs Manager at the Great Lakes Science Center

Jay Reynolds, Research Astronomer at Cleveland State University.

