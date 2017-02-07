Close Viewer video captures N.O. East tornado Viewer Sam Girault shared video from a hospital in NO East around 11 a.m. Tuesday February 7, 2017. National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in that area. WWLTV.com , WWL 2:41 PM. EST February 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Viewer Sam Girault captured video of the tornado that touched down in New Orleans East Tuesday morning. (© 2017 WWL) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Flight attendants fighting human trafficking One dead after East Side dirt bike crash Kent State FInstagram for web Morning weather forecast for February 7, 2017 Ways to Save: Crazy Cool Valentine Day LED bargains Number of tickets, arrests, subpoenas down Euthanasia drug found in dog food sold in Washington WKYC Breaking Live Video Musician, Cleveland native Sonny Geraci dies More Stories Chagrin River rises in Eastlake, shelter available… Feb. 7, 2017, 3:08 p.m. FORECAST | Tracking more rain & possible record temps Jan 15, 2016, 3:17 p.m. City to hold news conference on RTA Public Square study Feb. 7, 2017, 10:13 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs