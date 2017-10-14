Vigil for 1-year-old as manhunt continues for suspect

CONNEAUT - Loved ones, friends and even strangers gathered Saturday afternoon to remember the young victim of a crime so horrible it’s hard to even report.

Conneaut Police say 1-year-old Serrenti Sutley was raped and murdered one week ago, but her short life has left a big impact on her family and the community.

We know the little girl died from blunt force trauma to her head, arms and legs. But Saturday, those who loved her wanted to think of the good times and honor her special little life cut short.

Serrenti’s mother's live-in boyfriend, 35-year-old Joshua Gurto, is the suspect in this case. As of Saturday afternoon he was still on the run from police.

(Photo: Conneaut Police Dept.)

Dozens of people gathered at Conneaut Township Park. Many of them were visibly shaken and emotional. The group released balloons as a symbol of the prayers for Serrenti that they want lifted up to heaven.

Saturday marks one week since Serrenti’s mother found her unresponsive at home and neighbors called for help.

Serrenti’s mom is asking for donations to the Ashtabula County charity HALO: Holiday Angels Loving Others. Serrenti’s first Christmas presents came from that organization.

