VOLUNTEER | Saturday's 'Make A Difference Day'

Volunteer for Make A Difference day (Photo: WKYC)

Make A Difference Day is one of the largest single-days of service nationwide. Every year on this day, TEGNA, WKYC’s parent company comes together to support our purpose of serving the greater good of our communities.

It's giving more life to those who have acted with heroism and to those who are just realizing their potential. It's giving more life to the ones who depend on them, and to those who have always put others first.

If you are still looking for a volunteer opportunity, Cleveland’s City Mission has come up with a very creative one – a “Trunk or Treat” event for the children who are staying at its Laura’s Home family shelter.

Volunteers are invited to come dressed in Halloween costumes and to even decorate their cars for a party in the parking lot of Laura’s Home. They will give out candy to the children who are staying with their moms at the shelter.

Check out the details on Laura's Home 'Trunk or Treat'

To register for Trunk or Treat, or to see the other Make a Difference Day volunteer opportunities all across Northeast Ohio, go to MakeADifferenceDay.com

Everyone is invited to visit with WKYC's Health Correspondent Monica Robins, Anchor/Reporter Chris Tye, Reporter Tiffany Tarpley and Anchor/Reporter Maureen Kyle at Crocker Park in Westlake and WKYC Meteorologists Hollie Strano and Michael Estime at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Get the details about the Crocker Park and Legacy Village events

That's where they will all be partnering with Lifebanc to raise awareness about the need for people to register as organ donors.

WKYC’s Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling, Reporter Amani Abraham, and Photojournalist Carl Bachtel are among the WKYC employees who will be doing a stint at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

If you are not able to make it out on Make a Difference Day but would still like to contribute, we encourage you to visit your closest Bill Doraty Kia dealership to make a food donation to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

Bill Doraty Kia is one of our proud Make a Difference Day sponsors and they will be collecting food donations at both their Streetsboro and Medina stores. The Streetsboro store is at 835 Classic Drive and the Medina store is at 2925 Medina Road.

Although the Foodbank project is now completely booked for volunteers, there are dozens of opportunities to volunteer elsewhere across Northeast Ohio.

Arby’s is partnering with Akron-based Project Ed Bear at Akron Children’s Hospital here in Northeast Ohio.

Project Ed Bear helps children battling cancer. Susan Summerville, co-founder and director of Project Ed Bear, and Arby’s Area Supervisor Jessica Crews have teamed up for Make A Difference Day 2017.

Although they already have 100 volunteers signed up, they are in need of about 100 more. There are three sessions: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To sign up for Project Ed Bear or another make A Difference Day project, go online to http://www.makeadifferenceday.com/ and click on “Volunteer.”

Other employees from WKYC-TV and their families will make a difference by volunteering at a number of local non-profits.

WKYC Anchor Sara Shookman and Consumer Reporter Danielle Serino will be at Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland; WKYC Anchor Lynna Lai and Reporter Jasmine Monroe will be at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland; and WKYC Anchor Russ Mitchell at the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry’s Men's Shelter at 2100 Lakeside Ave.

We are grateful for the continued support of Arby’s Foundation and Points of Light as we look ahead to another exciting day of service alongside the thousands of volunteers who spark positive change and give back in their communities.”

