Wadsworth man charged with sexually exploiting girl, 13

Sheriff. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

SUMMIT COUNTY - The Summit County Sheriff's Office has charged a Wadsworth man with sexually exploiting a female family member, 13.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office was contacted Jan. 9 by Coventry School officials in regard to a 13-year-old girl that had told school officials that she had received sexually explicit messages from a family member.

The sheriff's office said it was alleged that the relative of the girl had been engaging in sexually explicit communication via social media. Sheriff’s detectives investigated the incident and determined that Justin N. Drurey, 20, attempted to solicit the victim to engage in sexual activity.

On Jan. 11, Drurey, of Wadsworth was arrested and charged with importuning, a 4th degree felony, and booked into the Summit County Jail.

(© 2017 WKYC)