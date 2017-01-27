Wake for fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey

Chambers Funeral Home (Photo: Andrew Horansky, WKYC-TV)

Police from as far away as New York were in North Olmsted Friday to pay their respects to fallen Cleveland Police Officer Dave Fahey.

Officer Fahey was killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run incident on I-90 West near Warren Road. He was assisting at the scene of a crash when he was struck by a Toyota Camry.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Israel Alvarez hours after the crash.

RELATED | Funeral procession route Saturday for Officer David Fahey

As WKYC's Andrew Horansky explains, some hope the community learns a lesson from the loss.

RELATED | Condolences pour in after Cleveland Police Officer's death

(© 2017 WKYC)