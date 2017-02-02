Warrensville Hts HS receives anonymous bomb threat

police lights (Photo: WKYC)

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OHIO - The communications coordinator for the Warrensville Heights School District said the school received an anonymous bomb threat this afternoon (Thursday).

"Due to an anonymous bomb threat, scholars participating in afterschool activities have been evacuated from Warrensville Heights High School. The safety and security of our scholars and employees is our #1 priority. At this time, the Warrensville Heights Police Department is working to investigate and assess the threat."

"District security and the administrative leadership team are cooperating fully and getting updates as necessary. It is important to note that threats against our schools will be taken very seriously. Threats that disrupt the educational process for our scholars will not be tolerated."

No further details were released.

The high school is located at 4285 Warrensville Center Road.

