WATCH | Christopher Whitaker arraigned in Defreeze murder

CLEVELAND - On Friday, Christopher Whittaker, 44, of South Euclid was charged with aggravated murder in the death of Alianna DeFreeze, 14, of Cleveland. He was taken into police custody Thursday night in Mayfield Heights.

He is being arraigned Saturday morning in Cleveland Municipal Court.

The criminal complaint filed in Cleveland Municipal Court Friday states that Whitaker's actions in Alianna's death were executed with purpose and prior calculation.

Whitaker’s home address is listed in South Euclid, so it is unclear how he may have come into contact with Alianna, whose body was found inside an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue last weekend. She was last seen alive near E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Road.

