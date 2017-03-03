WKYC
WATCH | Cleveland Indians 'The Rally Continues-2017' hype video

WKYC 2:12 PM. EST March 03, 2017

Opening Day is 31 days away and the home opener at Progressive Field is 39 days away!

If you just can't wait, check out this video posted on YouTube!

 

