WATCH | Make A Difference Day overview

Saturday was "Make a Difference Day" and members of the WKYC staff were celebrating by volunteering all day throughout the communities in Northeast Ohio.

Make A Difference Day is one of the largest single-days of service nationwide. Every year on this day, TEGNA, WKYC’s parent company comes together to support our purpose of serving the greater good of our communities.

It's giving more life to those who have acted with heroism and to those who are just realizing their potential. It's giving more life to the ones who depend on them, and to those who have always put others first.

We are grateful for the continued support of Arby’s Foundation and Points of Light for this exciting day of service alongside the thousands of volunteers who spark positive change and give back in their communities.”

WKYC teamed up with Lifebanc at both Legacy Village in Lyndhurst and Crocker Park in Westlake to raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation and how to become an organ donor.

From the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland and the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland to the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry’s 2100 Lakeside Men's Shelter and the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, we were all trying to do our part to make a difference in people's lives.

