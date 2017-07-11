Family demanding answers on death of 15-year-old who drowned in Tinker's Creek

BEDFORD - The family of a 15-year-old boy is seeking answers after he drowned in Tinker's Creek earlier this month.

Jalen Wise, 15, of Garfield Heights, slid into the creek July 1. His body was found about a mile downstream two days later by a couple on horseback.

Family members say they've been working with Metroparks investigators, who are still reviewing the incident.

They also say Jalen's mother was under the impression he was going to go play basketball when she last saw him. Now, they have questions on a group of other children Jalen may have joined to go swimming.

Jalen's mother says her son was grounded at the time and was forbidden to hang out with that group of children. She also says she'd spoken to one of the children's mothers to advise her that Jalen was not allowed to be with them and to send him home.

When Jalen's mother arrived at the park upon receiving word of his drowning, she says she was told by the other mother that Jalen had been at her house with a group of boys and an unidentified adult male took them to the park to swim.

Relatives also say Jalen did not know how to swim, so they doubt he would have agreed to go swimming.

The family also says there are conflicting accounts of Jalen's drowning. Some claim Jalen was swimming when he went underwater. Others say he slipped into the water, while someone else claims he was pushed.

Funeral services for Jalen will take place July 19 at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church.

