'Winds-day' storm downs trees, leaves thousands without power

Extremely high winds caused problems across Northeast Ohio Wednesday.

In some spots, they carried the same strength as a tropical storm.

ODOT Toledo tweeted a dramatic image of a semi that was sent soaring. Elsewhere, it was easy to lose count of the number of downed trees.

From Bainbridge to Bay Village, viewers shared photos as first responders made calls.

The damage included a pharmacy in Cleveland at 146th and Puritas Road that stayed open.

On Eaglesmere Drive in Cleveland, an elderly woman was home when a tree fell on her roof. She was fortunately not hurt.

On Bohall Street in Painesville, another tree fell on a home as winds tangled up nearby lines.

First Energy Spokesman Mark Durbin said more than 50,000 customers across Northern Ohio were left without power.

At the company’s command center in Akron, it was “all hands” on deck.

“Our dispatchers, our linemen, our planners, everybody is very busy,” Durbin said. “They’ll be working 16 hours a day, take 8 hours’ rest, come back at it until everybody’s taken care of.”

From Akron to downtown Cleveland, it was difficult at times just to walk outside. On Lake Erie, you probably could have surfed, on a day some dubbed “Winds-day.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV