WKYC 'SOS' drive ends but you can still help

Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brought school supplies down to the WKYC studios Friday. (Photo: WKYC)

Thank you, Northeast Ohio!

Your response to WKYC’s ‘Support Our Students’ campaign has been phenomenal! Special thanks goes out to Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity for its huge donation!

WKYC will be taking all of the donations to Tomahawk Entertainment Group for its 2nd annual ‘School Supply Bus Drive and More’ that happens from noon to 6 p.m. this Thursday Aug. 10 at Buffalo Wild Wings, 26200 Harvard Avenue in Warrensville Heights.

Cleveland Browns alumni Felix Wright will be the special guest on Thursday and all the supplies collected will help the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center.

You are encouraged to stop by there on Thursday and donate!

WKYC began its ‘Support Our Schools’ campaign at the end of July and we thank all those that helped out!

You can still help 'Support Our Students' by mentoring a student. That deadline to sign up is Aug. 28.

Be a volunteer mentor for True2U, an innovative program that prepares eighth graders in Cleveland public schools for the transition into high school.

More than 500 volunteers are needed to mentor eighth-graders and help them develop the tools to make the most of high school and be successful in college and career. It’s not a heavy time commitment and you get plenty of support: volunteers are matched into teams, and meet monthly with students at their schools.

Through a structured curriculum, you will expose your students to career options and show them how to maximize their strengths. This program is supported by the Cleveland Foundation’s MyCom youth development initiative, the Neighborhood Leadership Institute and the Greater Cleveland Partnership.

