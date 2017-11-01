WKYC staffers participate in 'No Shave November' and 'Movember'

(Photo: Stock Photo)

CLEVELAND - It's now officially November. And if your place of work is looking a little hairier than usual, you're not alone.

Charitable causes such as 'No Shave November' and 'Movember' have grown in popularity in recent years. That's the case here at WKYC, where four of our staffers -- meteorologist Matt Wintz, multimedia journalist Carl Bachtel, photographer/editor Sean Forester and digital producer Ben Axelrod -- are letting it grow in an effort to raise awareness and funds for men's cancer prevention, research, and education.

For the fourth straight year, I'm participating in @No_Shave November. Donate to the cause here: https://t.co/tieXhbIjQA pic.twitter.com/Ag577NjmlJ — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 1, 2017

DAY 1. I'm participating in @No_Shave November. My goal is $250. Donate to the cause here: https://t.co/PRxoFfElyV pic.twitter.com/B6d1AgY9GZ — Sean 🎥 (@SeanForester) November 1, 2017

According to no-shave.org, the rules are as follows:

The rules of No-Shave November are simple: put down your razor for 30 days and donate your monthly hair-maintenance expenses to the cause. Strict dress-code at work? Don't worry about it! We encourage participation of any kind; grooming and trimming are perfectly acceptable.

Participants can officially sign up at no-shave.org or movember.com, where they can create profiles to pledge funds and encourage others to donate to their causes. Here at WKYC, we'll be tracking Carl, Sean and Ben's growth over the next 30 days.

Are you or someone you know planning on participating in No Shave November or Movember? Send us your photos to share throughout the month on Twitter and Facebook.

© 2017 WKYC-TV