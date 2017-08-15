WKYC 'Support Our Students' campaign a success

Watch the delivery of the WKYC SOS campaign materials. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

School is back in session this week and local students are getting an extra boost of help, thanks to WKYC’s Support Our Students campaign.

WKYC viewers and employees donated hundreds of children’s books and school supplies during the summer-long collection drive, sponsored by Bill Doraty Kia and Kia of Streetsboro.

The campaign wrapped up last week when a car provided by Bill Doraty Kia arrived at WKYC to pack up the donations and deliver them to their destination -- a stuff-the-bus collection drive being organized by Tomahawk Entertainment Group and the Top 5 radio show on WERE-AM.

WKYC’s traffic reporter Danielle Wiggins helped deliver the items to the collection event, held at Buffalo Wild Wings in Warrensville Heights.

“It definitely made a huge impact to see the donations and WKYC’s presence at the charity event,” said Javon Bates, of Tomahawk Entertainment Group. “It was a blessing and we appreciate it always. The supplies will be used all school year, and not just one day."

The supplies ultimately will be distributed by Kids In Need Resource Center, which provides free school supplies to teachers working in Northeast Ohio school districts that are predominantly low-income.

Donated children’s books were given to the United Way of Greater Cleveland, to keep children engaged in reading during the summer, and to the National Council of Jewish Women, which establishes libraries in Cleveland public schools where there is a need.

Although the supply drive is over, there is still one big way that you can help.

Volunteers are still needed for the True2U mentoring program, which prepares eighth-graders in Cleveland public schools for the transition into high school. Participating does not require a heavy time commitment, all activities are held at Cleveland schools, and volunteers receive training and support.

True2U leaders announced at the beginning of summer that the program is being expanded and that they were seeking 500 caring adults to sign up to mentor eighth-graders.

WKYC is proud that the SOS campaign helped cut the number of mentors needed by more than half, and we’re grateful to have helped spark a wave of support for local students.

“I’m officially in True2U mentoring program. I hope to inspire 8th graders to soar!” tweeted Raquel Eatmon, founder of the Woman of Power conference and ProjectHeard.com

The deadline to apply to be a mentor is August 28, 2017. Applications and a complete schedule can be found online at neighborhoodleadership.org or by calling program manager Molly Feghali at (216) 812-8700.

To learn more about the mentoring program, go to True2U

