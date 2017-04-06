WKYC teams with Empower Sports for a great night of basketball

WKYC's team poses with the youngsters from Empower Sports, the Rocky River Girls Basketball team, and Candlewood Partners. (Photo: Margaret Bernstein, WKYC)

WESTLAKE - Every now and then, we get to really experience something unique and amazing here at WKYC Channel 3.

On Thursday night, I was fortunate enough to be the Team Captain for our WKYC basketball squad that featured our Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling, Reporter Will Ujek, News Operations Manager Adam Kenyon, Photojournalist Sean Forester, and Account Executive Mickey Haba.

The six of us, along with photojournalist Randy White were guests of Empower Sports at their basketball camp held at Westlake High School. And it was an amazing experience.

Empower Sports is a nonprofit organization committed to providing sports and exercise programs for children and adults with various physical and cognitive disabilities.

You have to love the mission statement on their website: "When you empower someone, you turn a disability into ability. You transform doubt into confidence. You allow the impossible to become possible."

So we joined members of the Rocky River girls basketball team and Candlewood Partners in going through drills along with the rest of the players from Empower Sports. We then played a couple of pick-up games. I can speak for the rest of our crew when I say it was an awesome experience. There's nothing like watching the faces of these amazing players light up when they make a basket, or a steal, or a rebound, and then share that joy with everyone else on the court.

It's nothing short of special.

If you would like to help Empower Sports continue their work developing programs that emphasize socialization skills, self-esteem, teamwork, discipline and (most importantly) HAVING FUN, please visit this page to donate.

Randy White captured some video of our experience with Empower Sports that you can watch in the player above. We also have put together a photo gallery below.

