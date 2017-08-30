WKYC to host 24-hour Digi-thon for hurricane relief

CLEVELAND - Starting tomorrow (8/31) morning at 7 a.m., WKYC Channel 3 will be hosting a 24-hour fundraiser to aid in relief efforts for survivors of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana. A digital first for Northeast Ohio, the Hurricane Harvey Digi-thon will be carried on WKYC’s digital and social outlets including our website (www.wkyc.com), Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WKYC.Channel3) and mobile apps (available in Google Play and iTunes).

Hosted by members of the Channel 3 News team and various WKYC staff members, the Digi-thon will inform viewers on the historic scope of this disaster, why the need for assistance will continue long after the storm has passed. It will also give the community a chance to ask questions and offer their own perspectives on this event.

“We are thrilled to offer this important digi-thon on all of WKYC's digital platforms,” says Denise Polverine, WKYC’s Director of Digital Content. “We hope that Northeast Ohioans do what they always do and come together and give generously to those in need.”

There will be special guests and performances throughout the Digi-thon as viewers will be encouraged to donate to TEGNA’s “Texas Cares” fund via www.wkyc.com/texascares. Created in conjunction with the American Red Cross, the fund has raised over a million dollars so far thanks to the generosity of viewers and corporate donors across TEGNA’s family of stations.

