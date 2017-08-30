WKYC to host 24-hour digital telethon for Hurricane Harvey relief

In wake up the damage of Hurricane Harvey and historic flooding in Texas over the past week, WKYC will host a 24-hour digital telethon to raise funds for recovery relief.

Beginning at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 31, viewers will be able to watch the digital telethon via WKYC.com, Facebook Live and our WKYC app.

All funds up to $100,000 will be matched by our parent company, TEGNA, as a part of its Texas Cares program.

The telethon will feature various entertainment acts, sports debate segments and guests from across the region. Get ready to tune in -- and donate -- starting on Thursday at 7 a.m.

