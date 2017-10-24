WKYC with Lifebanc at Legacy Village, Crocker Park Saturday

WKYC Senior Health Correspondent Monica Robins (Photo: WKYC)

If you could choose to save someone’s life, you would do it. With one simple choice, you can save 8 lives.

Join Lifebanc and, through this one choice, you can impact the lives of 50 more.

Join WKYC’s Senior Health Correspondent Monica Robins and WKYC Anchor/Reporter Chris Tye at Crocker Park or WKYC Meteorologist Hollie Strano at Legacy Village from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 28). That’s ‘Make A Difference Day’!

They will be joined by other WKYC staffers as they assist Lifebanc by spreading the word about the importance of organ donation!

Make A Difference Day is one of the largest single-days of service nationwide. Every year on this day, TEGNA, WKYC’s parent company comes together to support our purpose of serving the greater good of our communities.

It's giving more life to those who have acted with heroism and to those who are just realizing their potential. It's giving more life to the ones who depend on them, and to those who have always put others first.

One choice can give more life than you could ever imagine.

In addition to local news and information, our TEGNA stations and employees are dedicated to our organization’s purpose of serving the greater good of our communities.

We are grateful for the continued support of Arby’s Foundation and Points of Light as we look ahead to another exciting day of service alongside the thousands of volunteers who spark positive change and give back in their communities.”

If you cannot stop by either location, you can go online and register with the Ohio Donor Registry (you need a valid Ohio driver license or state identification card).

You can also contact Lifebanc for a donor registry enrollment form or download an online version (pdf) at lifebanc.org and mail to the Ohio BMV.

You can always say “YES” to organ, eye and tissue donation when you renew your driver’s license or state identification card.

If you are already a registered donor, thank you for making this life-saving decision.



