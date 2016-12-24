Kent robber (Photo: Fifth Third surveillance screengrab)

KENT, OHIO - The Kent Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the Fifth Third Bank, 1597 S. Water St. just before noon Christmas Eve.

Police say the woman entered the bank and told the teller to place money into a plastic shopping bag. Police say she also waved a large knife during the robbery.

police describe her as black, wearing sunglasses and all black clothing.

She left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information on a possible suspect is asked to call Kent PD at (330) 673-7732.