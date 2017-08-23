$1 million Powerball winner in Ohio: See where it was sold

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

HAMILTON, Ohio -- Somebody is waking up $1 million richer thanks to their Powerball prize sold in southwest Ohio.

The winning ticket, which matched all five white balls drawn Wednesday night, was sold at Johnson’s Grocery in Hamilton.

The store is located about 25 miles north of downtown Cincinnati.

Lottery officials say the winner's numbers were auto-pick.

$1 million Powerball prizes were also sold in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

A single ticket sold at Handy Variety in Watertown, Mass., claimed the top prize of $758.7 million, which marks the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The prize money for Saturday's drawing is back down to $40 million.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26. The Powerball was 4.

Below is a guide of all the other winning Powerball prizes in Ohio from Wednesday night's drawing:

14 tickets won $50,000 for matching four white balls and the Powerball

227 tickets won $100 for matching four white balls

549 tickets won $100 for matching three white balls and the Powerball

12,685 tickets won $7 for matching three white balls

9,582 tickets won $7 for matching two white balls and the Powerball

68,926 tickets won $4 for matching one white ball and the Powerball

158,193 tickets won $4 for matching the Powerball

