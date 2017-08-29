Man not guilty in deadly Ohio ‘Sweet 16' shooting

CINCINNATI -- A man charged in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl and wounded two other teens outside a birthday party in Cincinnati has been found not guilty on charges of murder and felonious assault.

A Hamilton County jury on Monday found 20-year-old Rico Mosley not guilty in the April 4, 2015, shooting outside a YMCA in Cincinnati. 17-year-old Kelsie Crow was caught in the crossfire while leaving a "Sweet 16" party and died from her injuries.

Investigators said at least 50 shots were fired from multiple guns in a shooting between gangs as the party was ending.

The prosecution said gang members intimidated witnesses.

Mosley's attorney, Clyde Bennett II said jurors made the right decision. He had argued there was no physical evidence to prove Mosley shot Crow.

