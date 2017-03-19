Man rescued from Lake Erie at Edgewater Park; ranger injured

Cleveland Metroparks (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Metroparks rangers and Cleveland firefighters rescued a man from Lake Erie Saturday at Edgewater Park.

According to a Metroparks spokeswoman, at 12:40 p.m Saturday, Cleveland Metroparks rangers responded to a report of an individual in the water at Edgewater Park.

Together Cleveland Metroparks rangers and the Cleveland Fire Department were able to rescue the man safely from the water.

The spokeswoman says one ranger who assisted was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

