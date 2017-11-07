WKYC
Man shot during carjacking in Cleveland apartment complex parking lot

WKYC 4:07 AM. EST November 08, 2017

Cleveland -- A man was shot in the head in the 3600 block of W. 117 Street during a carjacking.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Highland Apartments. 

The unidentified man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Sources say the suspect drove off with a blue Ford Fusion.

No arrests have been made and no further details are available at this time.

