Man shot during carjacking in Cleveland apartment complex parking lot

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud)

Cleveland -- A man was shot in the head in the 3600 block of W. 117 Street during a carjacking.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Highland Apartments.

The unidentified man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Sources say the suspect drove off with a blue Ford Fusion.

No arrests have been made and no further details are available at this time.

