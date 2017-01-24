Maple Heights man reported missing has been found

Joseph Glenn (Photo: MHPD)

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OHIO - Maple Heights Police were trying to locate Joseph Glenn, 59, who had been missing from Lisa Drive since 8 a.m. today.

Early Tuesday evening, police located him and he is safe.

Glenn left his residence on foot. Police say he suffers from dementia, is bipolar, and had a recent triple bypass in late 2016.

His last known clothing description was a light brown winter jacket, blue jeans, gray shoes and a Zoll Defibrillator LifeVest.

If seen please contact the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234.

