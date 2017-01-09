Mayer, five others to resign from Yahoo board; company to be renamed Altaba

(Photo: Eric Risberg, AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, co-founder David Filo and others plan to resign from the company's board when it completes its $4.8 billion sale to Verizon.

Mayer, Filo and board chairman Maynard Webb and three others are departing. It is unclear, however, if Mayer will remain in some capacity.

Eric Brandt, a new member of Yahoo's 11-member board, was named chairman immediately.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filed late today, Yahoo said the resignations are "not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices."

The filing also said the company would be renamed Altaba after the Verizon deal closes.