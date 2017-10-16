WKYC
#MeToo: Sexual harassment, assault tales light up social media

Michelle Li , KING 1:50 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

Two words have quickly become an important movement for people who stand against sexual harassment and sexual assault.

"Me too" has flooded social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after actor Alyssa Milano tweeted an image Sunday with a note reading, "If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote "Me too" as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."

Milano once co-starred with actor Rose McGowan in the TV series Charmed. McGowan accused Harvey Weinstein of rape and said she was blacklisted in Hollywood because of it.

Since that tweet, thousands of women and men have shared their personal stories of assault, whether it be something as brief as 140 characters or a long draft exposing terrifying experiences.

The social media firestorm comes as fallout continues for Harvey Weinstein. The Associated Press reports that the Weinstein Company is in negotiations with Colony Capital for a potential sale and NBC News is reporting that the New York Police Department is investigating two new allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein.

