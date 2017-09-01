Metrobus drivers refuse to work after driver attacked with urine

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Some X2 line Metrobus drivers are refusing to work following an incident where an upset woman threw urine on a driver. They say this is part of a bigger problem and now some are saying they won’t drive if their demands aren't met.

The X2 line starts by the White House at 16th and H Street Northwest, then heads east all the way to 14th Street Northeast. There it connects with Benning Road and heads east across the river to Minnesota Avenue.

Riders should expect their commute to be impacted.

Last Saturday, Opal Brown of Southeast DC, was leaving the bus when the driver said: "have a nice day." That is when Brown pulled out a cup of urine and poured it on the driver.

She was arrested for simple assault Wednesday.

#BREAKING: X2 line at a standstill right now. Operators say they refuse to drive, without police on board, following urine incident @wusa9 — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) September 1, 2017

Over the years Metro has tried to improve bus safety by installing video monitors and sliding plexiglass barriers. But, drivers say assaults have become a regular occurrence.

The employees say it's not enough and the only solution is to have a police escort on the bus.

