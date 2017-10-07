Minerva man pronounced dead after fatal crash

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

Interstate 77 was the scene of a fatal crash early Saturday morning.

The Canton Police Metro Crash Team are investigating a crash that killed Michael T. Garrison, 22, and injured Frank R. Wheeler, 23.

Traveling southbound, Wheeler, the driver and an East Canton native, lost control at the 105 milepost, and struck a guardrail and wall. Garrison, a Minerva native, was the passenger.

Both Wheeler and Garrison were taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton, where Garrison was pronounced dead. Wheeler did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

According to the Canton Police Department, both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with any additional information are encouraged to contact the Canton Police Department Traffic bureau.

