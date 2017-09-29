More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Multiple agencies investigating shooting at Willoughby Hills auto dealer
-
Investigator: Lyndhurst judge fights release of emails, work records
-
4-year-old accidentally shoots self in head at Parma house
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified
-
Employees at Willoughby dealership were quick to call 911 during shooting
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for September 28, 2017
-
Crestwood School District suspending football until further notice
-
How to determine if a work from home job is legit
-
The Best Deal In Portable Entertainment - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Authorities raid home of Willoughby Hills police shooterSep 29, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
-
Dan Gilbert said he got 'vile, disgusting, racist'…Sep 29, 2017, 7:53 p.m.
-
Cleveland Indians rout Chicago White Sox 10-1,…Sep 29, 2017, 10:27 p.m.