Morning Rush for Wed., August 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spectrum requires new boxes
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for August 15, 2017
-
LeBron James refers to Trump as so-called president
-
Akron mom whips son inside Krispy Kreme
-
Mean Streak RMC construction at Cedar Point
-
Reaction to Trump press conference comes from all sides
-
17-year-old electrocuted in Akron
-
Go Hands Free For $25 - The Deal Guy
-
Euclid cop on viral video accused of roughing up city worker
-
LeBron James Family Foundation holds celebration at Cedar Point
More Stories
-
LeBron James refers to Trump as 'so-called…Aug 15, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Swimming in sunshineFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Cedar Point to finally reveal Mean Streak coaster…Aug 15, 2017, 12:09 p.m.