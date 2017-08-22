Morning Rush for Wed., August 23, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Betsy Kling recaps Total Solar Eclipse
-
Summer's best sunglasses are $11 - The Deal Guy
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for August 22, 2017
-
First AM Weather for Wed., August 23, 2017
-
Path of April 8, 2024 solar eclipse
-
Euclid cancels event with community and police officers
-
Woman and instructor injured during skydive in Canton
-
CLE will offer flights to Iceland starting next year
-
Social media explodes after Browns players kneel
-
Lakewood woman fights breed ban to keep her dog
More Stories
-
Cleveland Cavaliers trade Kyrie Irving to Boston…Aug 22, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
-
Cleveland Cavaliers F LeBron James reacts to Kyrie…Aug 22, 2017, 10:50 p.m.
-
Here are the luckiest Powerball numbersAug 23, 2017, 6:43 a.m.