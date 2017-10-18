Multiple injuries reported after shooting in business park in Harford County

(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Multiple injuries have been reported after a shooting at the Emmorton Business Park, Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies are at the scene of the shooting in the area of the Edgewood Rd. near Rt. 24.

The sheriff's office is asking media partners to refrain from airing any tactical positioning.

As a precaution and on the advice of the sheriff's office, the county school system said on its website that students at five nearby schools were being kept indoors and no visitors were permitted.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.

