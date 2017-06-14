WKYC
Rep. Steve Scalise among people shot at baseball field in Alexandria, CBS reports

WUSA Breaking News

WUSA 8:16 AM. EDT June 14, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - A Congressman is among the people injured in a "multiple shooting" at a baseball field in Alexandria Wednesday morning, according to a CBS News Special Report. 

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E Monroe Street, according to police. The incident happened at a Congressional baseball practice behind the YMCA. 

CBS New reports Rep. Steve Scalise (R) from Louisiana was shot. Some 50 shots were reportedly fired. 

Authorities report that at least one person was taken to the hospital. 

A suspect is believed to be in custody, Alexandria police reported.  

Please stay away from the area and let emergency vehicles through traffic.

 

 

