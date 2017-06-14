Rep. Steve Scalise among people shot at baseball field in Alexandria, CBS reports

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - A Congressman is among the people injured in a "multiple shooting" at a baseball field in Alexandria Wednesday morning, according to a CBS News Special Report.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of E Monroe Street, according to police. The incident happened at a Congressional baseball practice behind the YMCA.
CBS New reports Rep. Steve Scalise (R) from Louisiana was shot. Some 50 shots were reportedly fired.
Authorities report that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
A suspect is believed to be in custody, Alexandria police reported.
Reports that my former House colleague @SteveScalise has been shot and others injured as well. Praying for them and their families. https://t.co/w0jI7shHX1— Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) June 14, 2017
Please stay away from the area and let emergency vehicles through traffic.
