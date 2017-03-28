1 million pounds of chicken nuggets, chicken fingers recalled over 'metal objects'

Breaded chicken fingers. (Photo: bhofack2, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ok Food Inc. issued a recall for nearly 1 million pounds of breaded chicken last week after a handful of consumers found metal objects in their food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The Oklahoma-based manufacturer sells chicken under several brand names, including Walmart’s Great Value.

The recall affects 933,272 pounds of breaded chicken, which were produced on various dates from Dec. 19, 2016, through March 7, 2017, and shipped to locations across the country, according to the FSIS.

According to FSIS, five consumers complained after they found metal objects in chicken products.

“After an internal investigation, the firm identified the affected product and determined that the objects in all the complaints came from metal conveyor belting,” FSIS said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported, according to FSIS. Consumers who purchased the products should return them or throw them away.

Here is a full list of the products.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved