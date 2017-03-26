16 shot, 1 killed at Cameo nightclub in Cincinnati

(Photo: John Minchillo, AP)

CINCINNATI – One person is dead and at least 15 more were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Cameo nightclub in Linwood.

The Cincinnati Police Department, ATF and the coroner's office are on the scene investigating the homicide and shooting at 4601 Kellogg Ave.

"It was a chaotic scene," Sgt. Eric Franz said. "The club was completely packed."

Police said the shooting occurred inside the East End establishment at 2:20 a.m.

"Several local men got into some type of dispute inside the bar, and it escalated in shots being fired from several individuals," said Police Chief Isaac Elliot at a press conference Sunday. "We believe that there was more than one shooter."

The deceased victim has been identified as Obryan Spikes, 27.

This isn't believed to be a terrorist incident, "however, to the victims, what difference does it make? They have been terrorized," said Mayor John Cranley. "This is a country where you should be able to go out and have a good time without fear of being shot. I'm confident that while our hearts are broken, our spirits are not."

No arrests have been made so far.

One man who was inside the club described seeing a "big brawl" break out before hearing at least 20 shots being fired.

"It was a big gun because you heard it over the music," said Mauricio Thompson, who said he's from Cleveland. "Everybody's running. Everybody scattered to get out of the club."

Thompson added people "were yelling for security for a long time before" anyone responded.

"This conflict is believed to have begun between two specific groups or individuals earlier in the day, escalating and ultimately leading to this tragedy," City Manager Harry Black said.

Black added: "Cameo club has a history of gun violence including a shooting inside the club on New Years Day 2015 and a shooting in the parking lot in September of the same year."

"We recognize the horrific nature of this incident," Black said. "I have full confidence in our police professionals who are devoting all the necessary resources toward working on this case."

Nine of the victims were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where spokeswoman Kelly Martin said one person was in critical condition, three were serious and four were stable.

As of 10:50 a.m., two people from the nightclub were listed in critical condition at UCMC, Martin said. That update indicated that one patient has taken a turn for the worse. Seven other people were in stable condition.

“We are the region’s Level One trauma center, so we prepare and train for situations like this and hope they never happen,” Martin said.

Two other victims were treated and released at Bethesda North Hospital, said spokesman Joe Kelley.

Two others were in stable condition at the Christ Hospital, said spokeswoman Kendall Herold.

One patient was taken to Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital with a gunshot wound and was treated and released, said spokeswoman Nanette Bentley.

She said another person was injured leaving the scene, not from a gunshot, and came to Mercy Health-West Hospital later in the morning. That person also was treated and released.

The ATF has recovered an unknown number of firearms, agency spokeswoman Suzanne Dabkowski said.

The ATF is currently running "emergency traces" on those guns to find who originally bought them legally and will track them from there.

The agency is also working with CPD to trace the ballistics of the bullets found on scene through the National Integrated Ballistics Network, which can track guns nationally by the ballistics reports from bullets found at crime scenes.

CPD has its own NIBN machine at the Hamilton County Coroner's office, which was reinstalled last year after the department lost it because of a lack of funding.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Assistant Chief Paul Neudigate tweeted that the "motive is still unclear, but there are no indication this incident is terrorism related."

